After weeks of speculations, Juventus and Danilo have finally launched direct talks as they appear to be heading in separate directions.

The Brazilian lost his starting spot following the arrival of Thiago Motta, suddenly finding himself at the very bottom of the pecking order. Despite his ability to play all across the backline, he was left starving for minutes at the start of the season, with his game time only improving when the manager had little choice left amidst a ravaging injury crisis that pared the defence to the bone.

The 33-year-old reiterated his desire to fulfil his contract by staying at the end of the season, but insisted he wouldn’t stir the pot in case the club were to ask him to leave. True to his word, Danilo didn’t spark any controversy after being dropped from the squad that travelled to Riyadh last week for the Italian Super Cup. Instead, he appears to be patiently waiting for his imminent departure, with a transfer to Napoli looming on the horizon.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the defender’s exit from Continassa is edging ever closer, as the club’s lawyers have begun their talks with the player and his entourage in the hopes of finding an agreement over a contract termination.

The Italian journalist reveals that Danilo is simultaneously engaged in talks with Napoli who would offer him new accommodation as soon as he frees himself from his Juventus contract.

The Brazil captain would reunite with former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna who made the move south in the summer. Moreover, Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of the experienced defender, considering him an important addition to the Partenopei squad.

Napoli have reportedly prepared Danilo an 18-month contract, and the two parties will be looking to finalize their agreement as soon as the player becomes a free agent.