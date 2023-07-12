With the future of Dusan Vlahovic still hanging in the balance, Juventus are searching the market for possible replacements.

The Bianconeri would definitely consider any whopping figures for the Serbian. This would provide the club with fresh funds to spend on the market.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have identified Noah Okafor as one of the main candidates to replace Vlahovic.

As we reported earlier today, Gianluca Scamacca remains on top of the shortlist. The 24-year-old is a longtime transfer target of the Bianconeri and would be open to leaving West Ham on the back of an underwhelming first season in the Premier League.

However, the journalist names Okafor has an alternative target for the Old Lady. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks of FC Basel before joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

The Swiss striker has a contract with the Austrian club until 2024. Therefore, this could be the final opportunity for Salzburg to collect a decent profit from the player’s sale.

The 23-year-old primarily plays as a centre-forward but can also feature as an advanced winger. Last season, he scored 10 goals across all competitions, including three in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, the source claims that Lazio and Roma are also monitoring the striker.

Okafor has 14 caps to his name with the Swiss national team, scoring two international goals in the process.