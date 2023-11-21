In January, Juventus will explore their options on the market, especially in the middle of the park.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli suspended, Max Allegri is operating with a shortage in the midfield. Therefore, a new arrival could be compulsory for the Old Lady, especially if the club wishes to play its chances in the Scudetto race.

In recent weeks, Manchester City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips emerged as one of the main candidates for the role based on circulating transfer reports.

The 27-year-old is at the bottom of Pep Guardiola’s pecking order. Therefore, the Englishman is planning to find himself additional playing time elsewhere to bolster his chances of earning a call-up for Euro 2024 next summer.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are no longer interested in Phillips, turning their attention elsewhere.

According to JuventusNews24, the famous transfer market expert revealed the news while appearing live on Instagram with Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago.

The former Leeds United man joined Man City in 2022, signing a contract until 2028. However, he never truly established himself as a pillar at the Etihad Stadium.

This season, Phillips made eight appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions. Yet, his only start came in the Carabao Cup, while his other outings were brief second-half cameos.

It remains to be seen if other players’ stocks will rise in Turin in the weeks leading to the January transfer session.