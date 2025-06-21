LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Juventus are searching the market for a new centre-forward, and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has become the latest name to land on the club’s shortlist.

Most sources expect the Bianconeri to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic after failing to find an agreement over a new contract.

On a related note, the Serie A giants are hoping to find an accord with Paris Saint-Germain that would allow them to keep Randal Kolo-Muani beyond the current campaign, but it remains to be seen if they’ll succeed in this mission.

Therefore, Juventus will likely need at least one new striker for next season.

Juventus interested in Nicolas Jackson

In recent weeks, the club has been linked with a plethora of candidates, including Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Mateo Retegui.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on Jackson whose future at Chelsea is no longer certain.

The Sky Sport presenter claims that Juve have already made contact to enquire about his availability. The source adds that Napoli are also keeping an eye on the situation, even though their main targets in attack remain Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

Hence, the Old Lady remains ahead of the Partenopei on this particular track. The two Serie A giants are also vying for the services of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Why Chelsea are willing to sell Jackson

Jackson is a Senegalese international who rose to prominence during his time at Villarreal. In the summer of 2023, Chelsea paid circa £30 million to secure his services.

While he showcased some improvement under Enzo Maresca this season, Jackson has yet to fully convince. He only scored 13 goals in his 36 appearances in all competitions.

In his most recent outing, he received a red card just four minutes after his introduction, so he has been identified as the main culprit in Chelsea’s 1-3 defeat to Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup.

It should also be noted that the Blues have already bought a new striker in Liam Delap, so they would be willing to part ways with the Senegalese star if they were to receive an appropriate offer.