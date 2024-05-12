Juventus have reportedly found an agreement with Bologna coach Thiago Motta to replace Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The Livorno native appears increasingly likely to leave Turin despite having another year on his contract.

On the other hand, Motta will be free to leave Bologna once his contract expires at the end of the season.

During his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero), famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio weighed in on the situation.

He explained how the 41-year-old was hoping to become the center of the project at the Renato Dall’Ara, but his request has been rejected by the Rossoblu’s hierarchy, who only consider him as part of a wider project.

Therefore, Motta is now leaning towards an exit, and Di Marzio believes he and Juventus have had an agreement in principle for several months.

“Juventus have had a sort of verbal agreement with Thiago for several months,” said the transfer market guru.

“He would like the Bologna project to be centered around him, but at the moment, this isn’t the case. The club sets its project and the coach is only a part of it, he is not at the center.”

“So barring any unexpected twists, we’ll head to what we’re talking about: Thiago Motta at Juventus.

“I think it’s difficult to say no to Juventus, especially at this moment, with a new project, which would start right in the name of Thiago Motta,” concluded Di Marzio.