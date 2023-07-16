In previous months, news reports were linking Juventus with moves for Davide Frattesi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, the Italian ended up joining Inter while the Serbian signed for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Yet, the Bianconeri management is still determined to bolster the middle of the park with a new acquisition.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are hoping to snatch the services of Franck Kessié.

The transfer expert claims that the Italians have already held talks with Barcelona officials in recent days, inquiring over the availability of the Ivorian.

The Bianconeri were also interested in the 26-year-old last summer when his contract with Milan was expiring.

The midfielder ended up joining Barcelona on a free transfer but his first season at Camp Nou was below expectations.

Di Marzio claims Juventus would like to sign the player on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. For their part, the Blaugrana are studying the proposal.

However, the source adds that Kessié hasn’t yet decided whether he’d like to leave the Blaugrana or try to improve his reputation in Catalunya by sticking around for another year and delivering the goods.

For their part, Juventus are working on offloading the midfield trio of Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie to make room for new arrivals both in the squad and on the wage bill.