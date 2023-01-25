Di Marzio: Juventus is still closely monitoring Spezia wingback

Although Serie A is no longer the home of the biggest stars in football, the league continues to launch the careers of up-and-coming players. This season, Emil Holm has cemented himself as one of the true revelations of the campaign.

The 22-year-old joined Spezia last summer, and has been impressing while featuring as a right wingback in Luca Gotti’s 3-5-2 system.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri continue to closely monitor Holm.

However, the Italian journalist rules out a January transfer. Instead, he believes that Juventus could move for the Swede come summer.

This season, the wingback has thus far 18 Serie A appearances, contributing with a goal and a couple of assists.

Interestingly, there’s a striking resemblance between Holm’s playing style and that of former Juventus wingback Stephan Lichtsteiner. The young man even has the same determined, no-nonsense look upon his face.

In the summer, the Bianconeri will be in a dire need for a new right-back following the expected departure of Juan Cuadrado, so the Spezia man could well be the perfect profile for the role.

However, the club must act quickly, otherwise, we’ll risk losing yet another race, as it was the case with Holm’s former teammate Jakub Kiwior who recently signed for Arsenal.