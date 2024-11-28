Juventus are reportedly inquiring about young Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva as they look to strengthen the backline with a new signing in January.

The 21-year-old has been sharpening his tools at the Lisbon-based club from a tender age, climbing the ranks to cement himself as a regular feature in Roger Schmidt’s first team in previous campaigns. He also became a stalwart at the back with the Portuguese national team.

However, the defender is no longer an automatic starter at Benfica following the appointment of Silva do Nascimento as new head coach. For instance, he was dropped from the starting lineup in yesterday’s Champions League contest against Monaco which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Portuguese.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to pounce on Silva’s current situation at Benfica by poaching his services in January.

The Bianconeri are desperate to sign a defender as the backline has been depleted by injuries. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal might not play again this season after suffering ACL tears.

The Old Lady has been linked with a host of profiles for the role, including the likes of Milan Skriniar, Jakub Kiwior and Radu Dragusin.

Nevertheless, Di Marzio believes Juventus are serious about Silva. The transfer market guru reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have made new contacts with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes. The Italian giants want to understand if a January transfer would be feasible.

Giuntoli and Mendes are reportedly working on the matter, but have yet to receive an answer from Benfica.

The duo could be working on a loan deal similar to the arrangement that brought Francisco Conceicao from Porto to Juventus in the summer. The Portuguese super agent played an instrumental role in the move.

Silva’s contract with the Eagles is valid until June 2027, and he reportedly has a release clause worth 100 million euros.