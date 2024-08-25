Juventus are still pushing to make two more additions to Thiago Motta’s squad in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners and Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri are enjoying a splendid end to the summer transfer session. Following Pierre Kalulu’s arrival earlier in the week, Nico Gonzalez signed his contract on Sunday, while Francisco Conceicao will soon follow.

And yet, Cristiano Giuntoli is still “cooking”.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Koopmeiners’ arrival is only a matter of time.

The Dutchman has been the Old Lady’s main transfer target for several months, and the two parties are still keen to tie the knot.

Atalanta have been blocking the 26-year-old passage to Turin, as they insist on collecting 60 million euros.

The transfer market guru believes the two clubs will eventually find an agreement before the deadline, as the Orobici realize that the player only has eyes for Juventus.

At the moment, Juventus are offering 52 million euros in addition to bonuses, so it remains to be seen if this figure will prove sufficient.

Moreover, Di Marzio reveals that Sancho remains on the Bianconeri’s shortlist, as they continue to negotiate a deal with Manchester United.

The Serie A giants are hoping to secure the Englishman’s services on loan, but the Red Devils have their reservations over this formula.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli and Co. are determined to put the deal over the line one way or the other despite facing significant obstacles.

The 24-year-old winger would be in favor of the move, as it would allow him the opportunity to reignite his career in Italy following a troubled stint at Old Trafford.