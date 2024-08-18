Juventus and Napoli are reportedly tracking Samu Omorodion who could be set to leave Atletico Madrid before the end of the summer.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of Nervion and Granada. He signed for the Spanish capital side last summer.

The Colchoneros sent him on loan to Alaves last term where he enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring eight goals in La Liga.

The Spain U21 starlet returned to Atletico this summer, but has been linked with an exit over the last few months.

For instance, Chelsea attempted to lure him to West London but failed to put the deal over the line.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Omorodion might have a future in Serie A, as Juventus and Napoli are both lurking.

The transfer market guru claims the Bianconeri made an attempt to sign the youngster on loan.

However, Atletico are seeking a permanent sale, unless another La Liga suitor emerges. Villarreal and Real Sociedad remain possible destinations.

Di Marzio notes that Juve’s interest in the young striker suggests that Arkadiusz Milik is still heading towards the exit door.

The Pole has been one of the outcasts omitted from Thiago Motta’s main host during pre-season, but some suggested that the coach could reinstate him due to the lack of options upfront.

With Milik out of the squad, Dusan Vlahovic remains without a clear understudy, unless Juventus succeed in signing a new striker, whether it may be Omorodion or another profile.