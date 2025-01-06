Juventus are increasingly linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain wantaway striker Randal Kolo Muani.

With Arkadiusz Milik suffering an injury setback that will rule him out of action for a few more weeks, the writing is on the wall for the Serie A giants who must now act on the market and bring in a new striker who could ease some of the burden off Dusan Vlahovic’s broad shoulders. After all, the Serbian has been the solitary option in attack for Thiago Motta, and the non-stop action has arguably taken its toll on his form and condition.

In recent months, Manchester United’s struggling striker Joshua Zirkzee has been the first name on the Old Lady’s shortlist, especially due to his connection with Motta which dates back to their glorious time at Bologna. Moreover, Giacomo Raspadori has emerged as a potential candidate if he manages to free himself from Napoli’s grasp.

However, Kolo Muani is a profile that has been gaining steam as of late. The 26-year-old has been dropped from PSG’s squad in recent weeks, with Luis Enrique making it clear that the Frenchman isn’t part of his plans.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus will continue to monitor the 2022 World Cup finalist. They intend to be ready to take action if the right conditions are present for them to strike an agreement with the Ligue 1 champions.

The Italian journalist adds that Milan are also in the race for the former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker who cost PSG circa 95 million euros just over a year ago.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would obviously need a creative formula to strike a deal with the Parisians, as they certainly cannot afford to buy the France international on a permament at this stage of the season.

So it remains to be seen if the stars will align for Juventus and Kolo Muani this winter.