While their interest in the player is no longer a hidden secret, Juventus remain reluctant to pounce for Robert Lewandowski.

The Barcelona striker is currently running on an expiring contract, so his future remains shrouded in mystery.

The veteran will turn 38 in August, but he still has multiple suitors in Europe and beyond vying for his services.

Why Juventus are reluctant to pursue Robert Lewandowski

Over the past few weeks, Juventus and Milan have both opened a dialogue with Lewandowski’s entourage. The striker’s agent, Pini Zahavi, was in attendance when the two Serie A giants locked horns at San Siro last month.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Zahavi returned to Italy for a second round of talks this week.

The transfer market expert confirmed that Juventus was one of the clubs that held talks with the player’s agent this week.

However, Di Marzio insists that the Bianconeri remain hesitant on this front.

The Juventus directors hold the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star in high esteem, as he is considered one of the greatest centre-forwards of his generation.

But at the age of 38, this remains a risky operation, especially with the player expecting to receive lucrative wages.

Juve’s attacking plans remain a mystery

In addition to Lewandowski, Juventus are simultaneously considering other strikers, and chief among them is Randal Kolo Muani, who enjoyed a positive six-month loan spell in Turin last month.

Moreover, the future of Dusan Vlahovic will loom large on the club’s summer plans. At this stage, it remains unclear if the Bianconeri will reach an agreement with the Serbian on a new contract. The 26-year-old’s fate could dictate whether Juventus need to sign only one attacker in the summer or a couple.

Therefore, it appears that the Lewandowski option could be kept in the background while Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini try to find younger alternatives.