Juventus will reportedly finalize their second transfer of the summer, with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram all set to make the move to Turin.

The Serie A giants have already announced the signing of Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz for 28 million euros plus Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are still determined to further enhance their midfield department by landing the young Thuram who would thus follow in the footsteps of his father Lilian.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are expected to close the operation this week.

The Bianconeri will splash 20 million euros as transfer fees in addition to various performance-related bonuses.

The 23-year-old rose through the ranks of Monaco and has been developing his game at Nice since 2019. His contract with the club will expire next year, which is why the Bianconeri will be able to secure his services on relatively low figures.

The France international made 35 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

On another note, IlBianconero reveals that Thuram will be part of the France squad that will participate in the Olympic Games on home soil.

The tournament will take place between July 24th and August 10th, so the midfielder could be the bulk of Juve’s pre-season preparations.