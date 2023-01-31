Di Marzio: Juventus trying to bring back Cambiaso in deadline day twist

At the start of the day, most observers believed that Max Allegri’s first will remain intact by the end of the January session, with the only exception being Weston McKennie’s departure towards Leeds United. However, deadline day can always surprise us with out of the blue transfers.

According to transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are working on bringing Andrea Cambiaso back to Turin.

The 22-year-old completed a transfer from Genoa to the Bianconeri last summer, only for the management to send him on loan to Bologna shortly afterwards.

However, the Italian journalist adds that the success of the Old Lady’s attempts depends on Bologna’s ability to find a suitable replacement on time.

The young fullback has been on an impressive form this season, especially following the appointment of Thiago Motta. He has contributed in two assists in his 18 Serie A appearances this term.

Bringing Cambiaso back would be rectifying a blunder committed by the management in the summer. The player’s departure (alongside Luca Pellegrini) left Max Allegri short of options in the fullback department.

While the young man mainly operates on the left flank, he can also serve on the right side, which renders him an ideal option to fill the void in a department marred by injuries and mostly manned by aging veterans.