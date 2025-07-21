Juventus winger Samuel Mbangula is reportedly one step away from sealing a transfer to Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old has been cast aside since the arrival of Igor Tudor in March. The manager considered him ill-suited to his 3-4-2-1 system, so the management put him on the transfer list.

Samuel Mbangula has no place in Tudor’s plans

Luckily for the young Belgian, his early-season performances under Thiago Motta had earned him several admirers around Europe. Mbangula was indeed one of the most pleasant surprises at Juventus in the early going, swiftly making a name for himself by delivering a scorcher on his senior debut against Como.

Therefore, Nottingham Forest were hoping to lure him to The City Ground alongside his Juventus teammate Timothy Weah. But while the Serie A giants had given the green light to the operation, neither player accepted the destination following talks with the Premier League boys.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, both wingers are expected to depart in the coming days. While Weah is considered close to sealing a transfer to Olympique Marseille, Mbangula’s switch to Bremer is at an ever more advanced stage.

Juventus & Werder Bremen reach the finish line in Mbangula talks

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Werder Bremen have an agreement in principle that would see the youngster join the Bundesliga side.

The German club is expected to pay a fixed transfer fee worth €10 million in addition to bonuses. The transfer market expert believes the Club Brugge youth product could be on his way to Bremen in the coming hours.

While some fans would have expected Mbangula’s departure to yield a larger figure, this fee will represent pure capital gains, and should be a timely boost at a time when Juventus are working on closing operations for Francisco Conceicao and Jadon Sancho.