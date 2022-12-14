While the likes of Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti were expected to shine with the first team, Samuel Iling-Junior’s rise caught everyone by surprise.

The 19-year-old winger had only earned a promotion from the Primavera to Juventus Next Gen last summer, but has swiftly climbed the ranks to become a member of Max Allegri’s senior squad.

The Englishman enjoyed two stellar displays against Benfica and Lecce in late October before sustaining an injury that derailed his momentum.

Nonetheless, the club’s officials have seen enough to pass a verdict on the former Chelsea youngster.

Although it’s not yet official, many sources claim that Iling-Junior has signed a new contract at Juventus, including Gianluca Di Marzio.

The market expert believes that the youngster earned a four-year deal. The player’s initial contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

A couple of weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Bianconeri have made great progress in their negotiations with the young man’s entourage.

So while we’re still waiting for a confirmation from the club, it seems that the new agreement has already been signed and it’s only a matter of time before an official announcement.

Iling-Junior obviously possesses immense talent and let’s hope that he manages to fulfill his great potential during his time in Turin.