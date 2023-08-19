This summer, Juventus started their pre-season with an overcrowded midfield department, with several players returning from loan spells.

But while the likes of Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo and Nicolo Rovella have all found themselves new accommodations, others have earned permanent spots in Turin.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via JuventusNews24, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia will remain at Juventus.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Salernitana who were still trying to find the right formula to lure him back.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have made up their mind, deciding to keep the Italian at Max Allegri’s disposal.

Nicolussi Caviglia is a Juventus youth player who joined the club as a child. He represented almost every age category while climbing his way through the ranks.

The young midfielder was among the most talented players in the club’s youth sector, but suffered a devastating injury in 2020 which halted his career progress for almost two years.

The young man returned to action last term and managed to deliver impressive Serie B displays at Sudtirol before earning a mid-season switch to Salernitana.

The Italian was also able to showcase his prowess during the club’s pre-season friendlies, earning himself the coach’s esteem.

Perhaps he won’t be a regular starter, but locking a spot with the senior squad is a step in the right direction for a player who was almost forgotten 12 months ago.