Leicester City have reportedly entered the fray for young Juventus winger Matias Soulé who could be on his way out of the club.

The 21-year-old has been on the Italian club’s books since making the move from Velez Sarfield in January 2020.

The Argentinian cemented himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Turin.

But after struggling for playing time in Max Allegri’s first team, the Bianconeri sent him on loan to Frosinone last term.

The youngster emerged as one of the main breakout stars in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign, even if the season ended with the Canarini’s relegation.

But despite his exploits, Juventus could still decide to sell Soulé this summer in order to balance the books.

The talented winger has no shortage of admirers, and Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals Leicester as the latest club to join the chase.

The Foxes managed to return the Premier League at the first time of asking after winning the English Championship last season. Hence, they’ll be looking to bolster their ranks before taking on England’s finest.

Nevertheless, Di Marzio reveals that Leicester’s opening offer of 25 million euros has fallen short of Juve’s asking price. The Bianconeri are reportedly seeking a figure close to 40 million.

Hence, the transfer guru believes that the two clubs have yet to embark on serious negotiations.

The Argentine international has a contract with the Old Lady valid until June 2026. He primarily plays on the right wing, but can cover various positions in the final third.