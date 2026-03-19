Juventus are seriously considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who could be the solution for their ongoing dilemma.

The Bianconeri began the season with Michele Di Gregorio as their No.1 between the sticks. However, a series of blunders (especially against Inter and Como) prompted Luciano Spalletti to drop the 28-year-old and replace him with Mattia Perin.

The former Genoa goalkeeper has started the last four fixtures across all competitions for Juventus, but he’s not considered a long-term solution.

Juventus plotting a move for Alisson Becker

With Di Gregorio and Perin both facing uncertain futures, the Serie A giants will be looking to recruit a reliable shot-stopper next summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are tracking several profiles, and Alisson is one of their top targets.

The Brazilian is an Internacional youth product who joined Roma in the summer of 2016. Therefore, he had the opportunity to play under Luciano Spalletti during the 2016/17 campaign, making 15 appearances.

However, the Novo Hamburgo native only became a starter for the Giallorossi when Wojciech Szczesny joined Juventus in 2017.

Alisson had an exceptional 2017/18 season under Eusebio Di Francesco’s tutelage, helping Roma reach the semi-final of the Champions League, before being thumped out by Liverpool. His heroics convinced the Reds to splash €72.5 million to sign him the following summer.

Would Liverpool consider selling Alisson?

Alisson has won a host of trophies during his time at Anfield Road, most importantly the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

However, the Brazilian international has been enduring a rough time with injuries this season, forcing Arne Slot to rely on Giorgi Mamardashvili on several occasions.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Liverpool will expire in June 2027, so it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will be open to parting way with their longtime serving No.1 in the summer and seek a younger replacement.

As for Alisson, Di Marzio claims that he would be willing to listen to serious offers that include a promising project.