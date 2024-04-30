Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Juventus could face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for the services of Thiago Motta.

The Bologna manager is enjoying a sensational campaign with his club on the brink of securing a historic Champions League qualification.

The 41-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, so he will be free to sign for a new club in July.

For their part, the Bianconeri are looking to part ways with Max Allegri following an underwhelming campaign, at least according to several accounts in the Italian media.

Therefore, Di Marzio insists Motta remains the club’s ultimate target to replace the under-fire Livorno native.

“A great club always has alternatives. So Giuntoli will certainly have a plan B and a plan C, with all due respect to them,” said the transfer market guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“However, we are not aware of the names, because Juve’s priority is to bring Thiago Motta, who is also currently focused on the end of the season and will then communicate his choice to Bologna.”

Moreover, Di Marzio claims Man Utd, Liverpool and Porto are also on Motta’s trail, but reassures that Juventus are still leading the race.

“There are several clubs that have inquired from abroad, like Manchester United, Liverpool and Porto if Conceiçao doesn’t remain.

“However, among all these teams, I think Juventus have the biggest chance. But then they will have to find a solution with Allegri, to close the relationship with him in the most peaceful manner.”