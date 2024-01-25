Manchester United are reportedly preparing to launch a summer onslaught to secure the services of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian in the summer of 2022 following an impressive spell with their crosstown rivals Torino that was crowned by the Serie A Defender of the Season Award before his departure.

The centre-back was betrothed to Inter, but the Old Lady usurped their arch-rivals at the eleventh hour.

In his maiden campaign at the Allianz Stadium, Bremer cemented himself as a pillar at the back, although he couldn’t quite reach the heights displayed during his time with the Granata.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has been an absolute rock at the back this term, reestablishing his status as arguably the finest defender in Italian football.

While Juventus did well to tie him down with a new long-term contract until 2028, it appears that the player’s recent exploits have evoked interest from the English shores.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via JuventusNews24), Man Utd will be looking to present Juventus with an offer for Bremer in the summer.

The transfer Guru revealed the Red Devils’ keen interest in the Brazil international during his appearance on Sky Sports’ International Transfer Show.

Di Marzio claims that the Premier League giants have been closely monitoring the defender during the last few months.

However, the journalist is unsure whether or not Juventus would entertain an offer for their prized asset.

This season, Bremer has been omnipresent in Max Allegri’s lineup, starting all 21 Serie A fixtures thus far while contributing with a couple of goals.