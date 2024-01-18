Several reports in Italy believe Juventus striker Moise Kean is on the verge of completing a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Between the absence of European football and the emergence of Kenan Yildiz, the 23-year-old now finds himself surplus to requirements at Max Allegri’s court.

While the Bianconeri never tried to force the player out of Continassa, they have encouraged him to embark on a new experience.

Although some Italian clubs tried to test the waters (with Monza being the most vigorous), the striker prefers to find himself a foreign destination. He has already plied his trade in England and France in the past with Everton and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Luckily for Kean, It appears that he has indeed found himself the right accommodation in the shape of Atletico Madrid.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italy international is only one step away from joining Diego Simeone’s side.

Kean should join the Spanish capital side on loan until the end of the season.

But while previous reports suggested that Juventus would extend the player’s contract before sending him away, Di Marzio rules out this theory, believing that the striker’s deal (expiring in June 2025) will remain intact.

The famous journalist reveals that the parties are now ironing out the final details of the agreement. He expects them to finalize the transfer in the next few days.

Kean is a Juventus youth product who was sold to Everton in 2019 before returning to Turin for a second spell two years later.

The Azzurri star has yet to score his maiden goal of the campaign, with razor-tight VAR calls denying him on several occasions.