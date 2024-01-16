Juventus striker Moise Kean reportedly prefers to join a foreign club rather than plying trade on loan at another Serie A club.

Following the emergence of Kenan Yildiz, the Italian fell further down in the attacking pecking order.

Nowadays, Max Allegri has five strikers at his disposal, vying for two starting berths. Amidst the lack of European commitments this season, the coach won’t be able to grant sufficient playing time for all five.

Therefore, Kean appears to be ever closer to the exit door.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina and Monza were the first clubs to knock on the door.

However, both tracks have seemingly faded, as the striker is more inclined towards a foreign experience.

Di Marzio claims that the Juventus striker has two French suitors in the shape of Nice and Rennes. This would be a return to Ligue 1 for the player who spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the journalist leaves the door open for a more glamorous destination, namely Atletico Madrid, where he would join Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann at Diego Simeone’s court.

Kean should decide his future in the next few days, but he appears increasingly likely to leave Continassa before the end of the month.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of his second spell with the Bianconeri. The Juventus youth product left the nest to join Everton in 2019 but returned two years later as a last-minute replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker made 12 appearances this season, but has yet to register a goal.