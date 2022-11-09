While Juve’s squad has been ravaged by injuries from the start of the campaign, the fullback department seems slim even when its members are all available.

Presumably, this was one of the main reasons that prompted Max Allegri to shift into a 3-5-2 formation, and insert Filip Kostic as a wingback.

But sooner or later, the manager will revert to a four-man defense, however, the management will first have to strengthen his squad with new fullbacks.

Famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed the club’s plans in this regard.

The transfer market expert tips Juventus to buy a new left-back in January, before making an important purchase in the summer.

“For January Juventus are looking for a fullback as an alternative on the left lane,” said Di Marzio in his appearance on Sky Sport via JuvnetusNews24.

“While in the future, they’re looking to sign a player with the characteristics of Cuadrado to replace the Colombian. They really like Nuno Tavares.”

Tavares is a 22-year-old fullback who mainly operates on the left, but can also cover on the right. He’s currently impressing at Olympique Marseille while on loan from Arsenal.

The Portuguese is a youth product of Benfica, and is blessed with a blistering pace. This season, has scored three goals in his 13 Ligue 1 appearances.