Di Marzio names Juventus as Pogba’s preferred destination

March 31, 2021 - 9:09 am

Gianluca Di Marzio is claimed to have told Sky Italia that Paul Pogba has no intention to extend his contract with Manchester United, and wishes to join Juventus.

The midfielder left the Old Lady to return to his former club United back in 2016, but he hasn’t tasted the kind of success you would expect with such a club.

Pogba is now claimed to be ready to leave Old Trafford this summer, when he will have just one year remaining on his playing deal, and Di Marzio supposedly names a return to Juve as his preferred destination in the coming window.

Would Juve be crazy to turn the midfielder down?

