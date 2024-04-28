Juventus are reportedly preparing three welcome gifts for their potential new manager Thiago Motta.

According to all accounts, the Bianconeri have identified the Italo-Brazilian as the right profile to replace Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The Tuscan manager still has a year left on his contract with Juventus, but regressing results coupled with hollow displays should prompt the hierarchy to ring the changes.

For his part, Motta is enjoying a historic campaign at Bologna who are on the right track to secure Champions League football. The young tactician is running on an expiring contract, so he’s free to join forces with the Old Lady.

But although the 41-year-old hasn’t yet pledged himself to Juventus just yet, the management is already preparing the scene for his arrival

As Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains, the Bianconeri are looking to sign three players who would be particularly useful for Motta.

The transfer market guru mentions Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, as well as young Bologna duo Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee, who would thus reunite with the boss in Turin.

“Allegri knows very well that Juventus are making market assessments without involving him,” said Di Marzio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“Calafiori, Di Gregorio, Zirkzee… they are not planning the future together. If a club is trying to sign new players without talking to the current coach, it is because they are obviously talking to another manager, as is their right.

“Let’s see if there is a way to find a formal solution. Allegri still has one year left on his contract and must then be paid if he stays home. But if he finds another job, it will be a different economic discussion.

“Nevertheless, Thiago Motta has not yet to communicate his final decision to Bologna.”