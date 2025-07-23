Napoli have finally decided to translate their interest in Fabio Miretti into action, as they’re now pushing to seal the deal.

The 21-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who earned his promotion from Juventus Next Gen to the senior squad in March 2022, amidst an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Miretti was considered a pupil of Max Allegri, but his development stalled under the guidance of the Livorno native.

Miretti has been omitted from Juve’s plans since last summer

Last summer, Thiago Motta deemed the young Italian surplus to requirements, especially following the well-documented arrivals of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. Hence, he was sent out on loan to Genoa.

Miretti’s Ligurian experience began on a relatively slow note, but he then established himself as a pillar in Patrick Vieira’s plans when the Arsenal legend replaced Alberto Gilardino at the helm.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The French boss fielded the midfielder in a relatively advanced position, often drifting to the left side. But the latter managed to excel in this role.

But despite showing noticeable improvement last season, Miretti still doesn’t have a place in Juve’s plans, as Igor Tudor prefers to focus on other profiles.

Napoli working on signing Fabio Miretti

In recent weeks, growing reports in the Italian press have been linking the Italy U21 starlet with a move to Napoli.

The player has an ally in the Southern Metropolitan city in the shape of the club’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, who oversaw his rise during their time together at Juventus Next Gen.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are now pushing to strike an agreement with both the Bianconeri and the player’s entourage.

The Partenopei will try to secure a loan with an obligation to buy for a figure worth €10-15 million. Moreover, they’re willing to offer the young midfielder a five-year contract with a salary of €1.5 million.