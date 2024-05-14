Napoli are reportedly ahead of the competition in the race for Albert Gudmundsson, but Juventus still have a card up their sleeve.

The Iceland international has been arguably the best revelation of the Serie A season, guiding Genoa towards a safe mid-table spot on their return season to the top flight.

The 26-year-old possesses an elegant touch, incredible dribbling skills and an eye for goal.

Therefore, he earned himself a host of suitors between Italy and abroad, but he would command a transfer fee of at least 30 million euros.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are leading the race for the attacker’s signature and have already launched talks on this front.

But on the other hand, Juventus remain hopeful, as they could still tempt Genoa by inserting Enzo Barrenechea in the operation, or even Fabio Miretti, a profile that the Grifone reportedly appreciate.

“Napoli have inquired about Gudmundsson with Genoa,” said the Italian journalist during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“The Partenopei are currently the most advanced Italian team for Gudmundsson. However, the Icelandic is not the only option for Di Laurentiis’ club, but there have already been contacts between the clubs to stay ahead of the competition.

“The feasibility of the operation will also depend on the coach who will be chosen for the Azzurri bench, but a step has been taken already.

“The player will also then have to decide his own future. Juventus also made a move by offering Miretti and Barrenchea in the operation. The Grifone like the former.”