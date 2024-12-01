Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains how Juventus could change their transfer plans as Napoli emerge as potential suitors for Danilo.

The Bianconeri will certainly embark on a mission to sign a new defender this January. Thiago Motta’s backline has been ravaged by injuries, as Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal could be out of the season with ACL injuries. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. are looking to sign at least one defender, as confirmed by the club’s Football Director.

Moreover, Juventus have a shortage upfront which has been recently exposed by Dusan Vlahovic’s absence, forcing Thiago Motta to rely on Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah as strikers.

Nevertheless, Di Marzio believes Juventus will be counting on Arkadiusz Milik’s return from injury to provide cover in attack, while they focus on bolstering their defense. In this regard, the journalist names Benfica’s Antonio Silva as the club’s priority target.

“The risk is clearly around the corner, but Juventus’ idea is to rely on Milik and sign at least one defender,” said the transfer market guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve). “This defender should be Antonio Silva from Benfica. They have identified him as the ideal option.”

Moreover, Di Marzio also reveals that Napoli are pursuing Danilo who lost his starting berth at Juventus, at least prior to the injury crisis. However, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be willing to part ways with their captain in the middle of the season, as they’ll be required to sign two defenders.

“Then we need to understand whether Danilo, will stay or not. If Danilo were to leave, then it is clear that Juve would certainly take two defenders. The news about Danilo is that Napoli is there. Antonio Conte and Giovanni Manna have identified him as the ideal complement for Napoli’s defensive department.

“I don’t know if Juventus would accept or not, but Danilo’s contract is expiring and he would like play a little more. He hasn’t played much this season and I don’t think he’s highly regarded by Thiago Motta.

“And I think Danilo also expected to be more of a protagonist as captain of Brazil and Juventus, but he found himself a third choice. We need to understand if Juventus will give him up, as the player won’t force the move, but he has given his approval. It’s an interest that pleases him compared to other teams that want him.”