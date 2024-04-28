Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio offered some interesting updates regarding Juventus and their pursuit of Thiago Motta.

The transfer market guru spoke following the cagey stalemate between the Bianconeri and Milan on Saturday evening.

Di Marzio insisted that both clubs have reached the end of a cycle, which suggests that Max Allegri and Stefano Pioli will be given their marching orders at the end of the season.

“Milan and Juventus are tiredly reaching the end of their cycles,” said the Italian journalist during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“But then it will be important not to make a mistake when choosing the new coach.

“Thiago Motta is on pole for Juventus. On the other hand, for Milan, there is the name of Lopetegui but he doesn’t excite the fans.

“So we need to understand how much the club is influenced by the fans’ opinion when making their choice.”

Di Marzio also revealed that Motta has already given his availability for Juventus while insisting that Allegri’s time at Continassa is up.

“Allegri has no chance of remaining at Juventus. Thiago Motta is the chosen one and has given his availability for the club.”

The 41-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign with Bologna who are on the cusp of securing a historic qualification to the Champions League.

The Rossoblu currently sit fourth in the table and will have the opportunity to catch Juventus in third place with a win over Udinese this afternoon.