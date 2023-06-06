Di Marzio offers updates on the future of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado at Juventus

While Juventus are looking to revamp the squad by adding more youngsters to the fold, a number of veterans could linger for another season, whether the club wills it or not. But in the meantime, the fates of Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado remain up in the air.

The Brazilian has recently triggered an automatic renewal clause that secured him another season in Turin for the same hefty wages (6 million euros), while the Colombian’s deal is running out at the end of the month.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are trying to reach an amicable contract termination with Sandro.

The left-back’s form has been on a rapid decline in recent years, so it’s past time for the club to find a proper replacement.

On the other hand, Cuadrado could stay put after all, as the club is currently negotiating a renewal which would surely include a pay cut. Despite reaching the age of 35, the Colombian remains a reliable player on the right flank.

Moreover, Mattia De Sciglio’s long-term injury will leave the manager short of options in the fullback department, which explains why the club is reconsidering Cuadrado’s future.

This season, La Vespa has contributed with two goals and four assists across all competitions, which is a downgrade on his stats from the previous campaigns.