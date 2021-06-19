Di Marzio offers updates on the future of Frabotta and Pellegrini

Last summer, Juventus fans were expecting to see Luca Pellegrini as a part of Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

The young fullback’s contract was purchased by the Bianconeri in 2019 in an exchange deal that sent Leonardo Spinazzola towards Roma.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old was eventually sent on another loan, this time towards Genoa, and spend a year at the Luigi Ferraris stadium plagued with injuries.

In his stead, Pirlo decided to promote an unknown left-back from the U-23 called Gianluca Frabotta, and he served as an emergency option for the senior squad.

But next season, the two young men could be set to switch roles. According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via TuttoJuve, Pellegrini could be set to remain at the club as a backup for Alex Sandro.

On the other hand, Frabotta is expected to spend the campaign on loan at Genoa.

Di Marzio claims that negotiations are currently ongoing, and the 21-year-old should move to Liguria on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Moreover, the deal could also give Juventus a buy-back clause, enabling the Old Lady to bring back the youth product if he manages to impress under Davide Ballardini’s watch.

Juventus were linked with some names for the left-back spot, and thus, it remains to be seen whether they would eventually opt for an internal solution, and finally give Pellegrini the chance to prove himself at the club.