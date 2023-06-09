This summer, Juventus will be looking to reinforce their aging fullback department by adding one or two competent players.

On the right flank, Mattia De Sciglio could be out until 2024 after sustaining an ACL injury, while Juan Cuadrado’s future remains in limbo with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are currently looking at three candidates for the role.

The transfer market expert identifies Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez as one of the main targets for the Italian giants.

The Spaniard is 31 and will be leaving Los Merengues after 16 years of service once his contract expires at the end of June. After starting his career as an offensive winger, he converted to a fullback in recent campaigns.

Moreover, Di Marzio names two young Serie A right-backs as alternatives to Vazquez. They are Torino’s Wilfried Singo and Spezia’s Emil Holm.

The 22-year-old Ivorian has been a regular starter with the Granata for several years, collecting important Serie A experience.

On the other hand, the Swede started his campaign in brilliant fashion but has been dealing with recurring physical problems in recent months which derailed his progress.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old remains an interesting prospect and possibly the second coming of Stephan Lichtsteiner.