Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Federico Chiesa may not be a part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are preparing to appoint the Italo-Brazilian manager as their new coach after parting ways with Max Allegri. The 41-year-old has already announced his departure from Bologna.

This arrival would spark the beginning of a new project that will include a host of changes in personnel.

For his part, Di Marzio reveals which players could be part of the new Juventus, and who could be heading towards the exit door.

He begins with Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, claiming the Old Lady has already made an initial offer, albeit it fell way off the mark.

“Juventus wants Koopmeiners. Then I don’t know if Gasperini will chain himself to Zingonia to prevent the player’s departure,” said Di Marzio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“Juventus has offered 40 million euros plus 5M as bonuses. Atalanta is aking for 60 million.”

Moreover, the transfer guru named four Juventus players that Motta considers essential for next season, beginning with his former PSG teammate Adrien Rabiot.

“Rabiot is at the center of Motta’s project, then we will have to see whether he will renew it or not.

“Locatelli was not called up for Euro 2024 and is not indispensable for Spalletti, but he is indispensable for Motta.

“He wants to build on Locatelli and Bremer with Calafiori as well if he manages to get him. He’s also a big fan of Cambiaso.

But on the other hand, Di Marzio claims Motta could do without Chiesa.

“Motta doesn’t dote on Chiesa, he’s not his first choice. If we’re going to envision the coach’s starting lineup at Juventus, Federico won’t be included.

“But then again, when you coach the player in training, you can always change your mind, so let’s see.”