Di Marzio provides updates on Juventus youngsters Miretti and Ranocchia

In an overpacked midfield department, some Juventus youngsters could find themselves lost in the shuffle.

Therefore, the management will be looking to find them new accommodations, even if on a temporary basis.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via TuttoJuve, Salernitana are hoping to secure the services of Flippo Ranocchia.

The 22-year-old spent the last two campaigns on loan at Vicenza and Monza respectively.

Last term, he couldn’t carve himself a regular spot in Raffaele Palladino’s starting formation, but still displayed occasional flashes of brilliance, including a fabulous freekick goal in the 1-4 defeat against Milan at San Siro.

Di Marzio claims Salernitana boss Paulo Sousa has identified Ranocchia as the right profile to bolster the middle of the park.

On the other hand, the Sky Sport journalist that the Granata are also interested in Fabio Miretti, but believes that the latter remains off the market for now.

The 19-year-old has been a part of Max Allegri’s first team since making his breakthrough in April 2022.

However, he struggled for form and playing time last season, so the club might send him on loan to gain some valuable Serie A experience.

In this case, Di Marzio believes Salernitana would also pounce on the opportunity. But in the meantime, Juventus haven’t decided to place the youngster on the market just yet.

The Bianconeri will probably give themselves time and study their squad before making a decision on Miretti’s future towards the end of the transfer session.