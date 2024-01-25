Lazio have reportedly entered the fray for Federico Bernardeschi who’s also linked with a return to Juventus this month.

The Italian spent five campaigns with the Bianconeri before leaving the club in July 2022 and joining Toronto FC on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, the winger remains on good terms with the Bianconeri who are considering a late-January swoop for his services.

The 29-year-old would be available to join on loan until June before returning to Toronto to resume the MLS campaign.

But according to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are now facing competition from Lazio who are also in the market for a winger.

The journalist reveals that the capital side are entertaining the notion of reuniting Bernardeschi with his former manager at Juventus, Maurizio Sarri.

“Lazio are moving on the market to strengthen the squad available to Maurizio Sarri,” reported Di Marzio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“The Biancocelesti are looking for an attacking player, to add an extra option to the offensive flanks. Lazio are evaluating the path that would lead to Federico Bernardeschi.

“It would be a six-month loan where he would reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

“Bernardeschi would therefore like to play his cards to convince Spalletti ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

“Furthermore, the Italian winger would be ready to make a sacrifice from an economic point of view to return to Italy and wear the Biancoceleste shirt.

“But not just Bernardeschi: Lazio have also presented an offer of 8 million euros to Atalanta for Nicolò Cambiaghi, a winger currently on loan at Empoli. However, La Dea is asking for a higher figure.”

The Euro 2020 winner is a natural winger, so we would certainly fit in smoothly in Sarri’s 4-3-3 system.

Whereas at Juventus, he might be asked to feature in various roles across the field, between the midfield and the wingbacks.