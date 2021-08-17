Di Marzio reveals Juve’s latest offer for Locatelli

Could the wait be finally over? Juventus and Sassuolo have been locked in lengthy negotiations for weeks now over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

Thankfully, the fourth meeting between the two parties – which took place in Turin last Friday – saw a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Apparently, the clubs have now agreed on the figures. The Old Lady should pay 35 million euros in total. Five millions will be paid immediately for the initial loan, 23 millions at the time of redemption, plus seven on bonuses.

Nonetheless, the two sides couldn’t agree on what would exactly trigger the buying clause. The Bianconeri want it to be linked with Champions League qualification, whilst the Emilians preferred to link it with the number of appearances.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via JuveNews), Juventus will come with a suggestion that could convince their counterparts.

The obligation to buy the midfielder would be triggered if the club finished in the Top four next season, and if not, it would also be activated in the second season with easier conditions.

This proposal can be considered as a middle ground, and if it meets Sassuolo’s approval, then we can expect the player to be officially announced by the Bianconeri in the next few days.

Nonetheless, the report adds that Juventus are also keeping an eye on Aurelien Tchouameni – a defensive midfielder from Monaco, currently valued at 30 millions – just in case things go awry on the Locatelli front.