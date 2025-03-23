Igor Tudor will soon be handed the reins at Juventus on a temporarily basis, but he might end up dwelling in Turin longer than expected.

Over the past 24 hours or so, almost every major news source in Italian football has confirmed that the Bianconeri have decided to wield the axe on Thiago Motta’s tenure, with only the official confirmation missing at this stage.

For his part, Tudor is expected to arrive in Turin in the coming hours to sign a three-month contract. In fact, the sources insist the Croatian’s willingness to accept a short-term deal was an integral factor in the club’s decision, as the directors didn’t want a long-term commitment at this stage, preferring to keep their options open for the summer.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 46-year-old is now all set to sign a three-month deal as he’ll try to halt the club’s horrific fall and inspire a revival. The source also expects Tudor’s compatriot and former assistant at Lazio, Ivan Javorcic, to join the technical staff.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

But as the transfer market insider explains, Tudor’s contract will include a renewal option that can be triggered in case the manager succeeds in landing a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Italian clubs are unlikely to land an extra spot at this stage, as England and Spain seem destined to collect more coefficient points across European competitions this season. Therefore, the Bianconeri will likely have to land a spot in the Top 4 to secure their place in the Champions League next term.

Juventus currently sit 5th in the standings after being usurped by Bologna following their woeful beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina. Moreover, Lazio are still breathing down their neck, while the revived Roma could emerge as a Dark Horse in the race.