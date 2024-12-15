Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio sheds some light on Nicolo Fagioli and his current situation at Juventus.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of the club who joined the Bianconeri’s academy at a tender age. He went through all age groups as well as a loan spell at Cremonese before finally earning his spot with the first team.

The Italian instantly endeared himself to the fanbase after getting his breakthrough in October 2022 especially following his goal against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. However, his momentum was interrupted by an eight-month ban due to illegal betting which ruled him out of the bulk of the previous campaign.

Fagioli returned to action in May and even managed to immediately regain his spot with the Azzurri in the Euro 2024. He also had an encouraging start to the season under Thiago Motta, but the situation drastically changed over the past few weeks, as the midfielder has seemingly fallen to the bottom of the pecking order.

As Di Marzio notes, the Juventus coach currently favors other profiles in the middle of the park, believing it to be a purely technical choice on Motta’s part.

“Thiago Motta believes other players are more suitable than Fagioli from a technical perspective,” said the transfer market guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

The former Cremonese man has been linked with the likes of PSG and Bologna over the past few weeks, but Di Marzio insists he would only leave on a permanent sale, allowing the club to raise transfer funds.

“For Fagioli, we are only talking about a permanent transfer, not a loan. If Fagioli were to leave the club, it would only be permanent, to then reinvest the money obtained.

“As for Douglas Luiz, we need to understand how Thiago Motta intends to reintegrate him into the team.”