Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio offers some interesting insights on Juventus and their transfer plans as they continue to pursue the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Randal Kolo Muani and Niclas Fullkrug.

The Bianconeri officials have now realised they can no longer place their hopes on a fit Arkadiusz Milik for the second of the season. The Polish striker’s injury ordeal left them short of options up front for the entire first half of the season, forcing Dusan Vlahovic to play non-stop, which arguably hampered the latter’s form and condition.

Milik, who has been out since June with a knee problem, was expected to make his return to the squad in January, but has now suffered a relapse that will prolong his time on the sidelines. So with more than six months on the shelf, the former Napoli man is unlikely to hit the ground running any time soon, as retaining his optimal physical condition will require some time.

Therefore, Juventus are ready to lunge in the market and sign a new striker who can take some of the burden off Vlahovic’s shoulders.

According to Di Marzio, Kolo Muani is now the first name on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist, which also includes Zirkzee and Fullkrug.

The Frenchman is no longer part of Luis Enrique’s plans at Paris Saint-Germain, so he’s expected to leave the club this month. As the source explains, the Bianconeri have already contacted the player’s entourage, and they expect to get the green light from the player soon enough.

However, the transfer market insider reveals that the Ligue 1 champions must also find a replacement for the 26-year-old, even though he’s been omitted from the squad recently.

PSG splashed circa 90 million euros to land Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, but they surely cannot expect to recuperate the same figures after 18 disappointing months in the French capital. For their part, Juventus will be gunning for an initial loan deal with an option or obligation to buy.