With only 24 hours separating us from the end of the winter transfer session, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is still facing an uncertain future.

The 23-year-old started his campaign on a decent note and was making recurring appearances, but in recent months, he completely fell from Thiago Motta’s tactical plans. The Italy international now finds himself at the very bottom of the midfield pecking order, behind Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz.

Fagioli has mostly been an unused substitute in Juve’s most recent outings, and has only earned a brief cameos at best. Hence, the Piacenza native has been tipped to leave Continassa and try to revive his career elsewhere. However, he has yet to find himself a new club.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, two clubs remain on Fagioli’s trail.

The first is Fiorentina who have been pushing to sign the midfielder for quite some now. The Viola reportedly have an agreement in hand with the player’s entourage over personal terms, but an accord between the two clubs is still missing.

Juventus continue to request at least 20 million euros to part ways with their academy product, so it remains to be seen if the two arch-rivals could work out another operation after trading Moise Kean and Nicolas Gonzalez (in unrelated transfers) last summer.

Aside from Fiorentina, Olympique Marseille are also pursuing the former Cremonese man, as they look to reunite with his former Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot under the tutelage of his compatriot Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the formula of the operation remains the main hurdle, as the Ligue 1 side is hoping to sign Fagioli on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, while the Bianconeri insist on adding an obligation to buy clause.