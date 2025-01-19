Juventus have encountered an unforeseen obstacle in their quest to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serie A giants identified the 26-year-old as the best available to enhance their attacking ranks in the middle of the season after being placed on the market by the French champions. The striker has been recently omitted from Luis Enrique’s project, so his January exit was inevitable.

The Bianconeri thus reached an accord with PSG over a dry loan, with the Italian club covering his full salary for the remainder of the campaign. Kolo Muani duly landed in Turin on Wednesday night before arriving at Continassa the following morning for his routine medical tests.

But while an official announcement was expected on Thursday afternoon, a shocking twist has put the whole operation on ice. It has been revealed that the Ligue 1 giants have already reached the available quota for loaning out players based on the new rules imposed by FIFA.

It appears that PSG thought they were allowed to loan out a seventh player like last season, only to find out that the new limit is set at six.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio still expects Juventus to finalize the operation in the next few days despite what he described as a ‘serious mistake’.

“The contracts are already signed. PSG has also signed but they have to resolve this situation and it was a serious mistake,” explained the transfer market insider during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via JuventusNews24).

“It will be resolved in one or two days since Kolo Muani cannot play in the Champions League.”

It is believed that PSG will work around the rule by recalling one of their loanees and selling him on a permanent basis, thus freeing up a spot for Kolo Muani’s loan.