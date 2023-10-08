In the summer, Juventus had one of the dullest transfer sessions in recent memory. Amidst the club’s financial difficulties, the management only added one player to the senior squad in the shape of Timothy Weah.

So could the Bianconeri resort to the transfer market come January?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio thinks so, expecting Juventus to go on the hunt for a new midfielder.

As the transfer market expert explains, Paul Pogba’s failed anti-doping test will prompt the arrival of a replacement.

The Frenchman is now suspended and is facing a long spell on the sidelines. The club could well terminate his contract and rid itself of his hefty wages.

This would open up some room for a new arrival, both in the squad and on the wage bill.

Di Marzio insists that Juventus coach Max Allegri and the management have agreed to pick up a new midfielder in the winter, but doesn’t reveal the names of any candidates.

“There is an agreement between Allegri and the directors to hit the market in January for a midfielder,” said the Italian journalist during his appearance on Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“What type of midfielder and how much he’ll cost remain to be seen over the next three months.

“But in any case, Juve will bring in a new midfielder. It becomes a necessity amidst Pogba’s absence.”