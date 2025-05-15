While the identity of the next Juventus manager remains shrouded in mystery, all signs point towards one man: Antonio Conte.

Whether or not the Bianconeri will succeed in their mission to strike an agreement with their former captain and manager remains to be seen, but the intention is certainly there.

Juve appointed Thiago Motta last summer in the hopes of launching a new winning dynasty, but the Italian Brazilian only lasted eight months in Turin before getting sacked following a miserable run.

Igor Tudor trying to earn new Juventus contract

Igor Tudor arrived in March as a short-term replacement, signing a contract until the end of the season. Nevertheless, the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, revealed that the Croatian could earn a permanent role, especially if he guides the Bianconeri to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes Tudor’s permanence remains unlikely at this stage, albeit not impossible.

“It depends on how the season ends,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“If Tudor finishes fourth, I think he has the chance to stay. But I’m not sure he will be Juventus’ coach in the Champions League, but the feeling is there.

“His relationship with Giuntoli is good and I think the director will stay together with Chiellini. I think Tudor has this chance, but it’s not certain he will be confirmed even if he gets to the Champions League.”

Why Juventus are keen to appoint Conte

On the other hand, Di Marzio expects Juventus to at least launch an attempt to lure Conte who represents their ideal profile.

“I think Juventus will try to make an attempt for Conte, because I think he can represent the man of the relaunch, keeping in mind that he has a contract with Napoli and will only be able to do so if the two parties were to separate.”

Conte is tied to Napoli with a contract until 2027, but his poor relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis could drive him out of the club.