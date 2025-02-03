Juventus are on the verge of finalising the transfer of Lloyd Kelly who is one step away from sealing his transfer from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old landed in Turin on Sunday night and should be confirmed as the Old Lady’s fourth and possibly last January signing.

The club had already acquired Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga earlier in the transfer session, but Pierre Kalulu’s injury confirmed the club’s dire need for another new central defender, and the answer turned out to be Kelly, especially when Lens’ Kevin Danso reportedly failed his medical.

Regardless of the reasons, Kelly has arrived at Juventus, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he’s here to stay.

While many believed the 26-year-old is a mere stopgap solution before the club pursues a more celebrated profile in the summer, the Italian journalist explains how the formula of the operation suggests the Englishman will likely dwell in Turin beyond the current campaign.

“Unlike the other dry loans [Kolo Muani and Veiga], in Kelly’s deal, there is an option that can become an obligation of very favourable objectives and other easy bonuses, it is as if it were a definitive transfer,” said Di Marzio during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“The loan will cost Juventus 3 million euros, in addition for 14 million for the redemption and 4-5 million in bonuses bonus. So we’re talking about a very important operation in terms of figures for the Newcastle player.”

Juventus have been keeping tabs on Kelly since last season when his contract with Bournemouth was about to expire, but he ended up joining Newcastle on a free transfer last summer.

However, the Englishman hasn’t been earning sufficient playing time with Eddie Howe’s team, so he’s happy to leave the Magpies in order to reignite his career elsewhere.