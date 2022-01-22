Di Marzio rules out the arrival of Bundesliga star and expects Arthur to stay at Juventus

In the recent weeks, the wheels have been in motion for Arthur Melo’s switch from Juventus to Arsenal.

Despite the Brazilian’s improved performances in his last few outings, he remains on the outside looking in.

Therefore, several observers tipped the 25-year-old to make a transfer to Arsenal and work under the guidance of Mikel Arteta – who apparently appreciates his talent.

Moreover, this switch can unlock the Bianconeri’s transfer campaign, allowing them to sign a suitable replacement.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is arguably the favorite, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and thus should be available on a discount.

But according to Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via TuttoJuve), none if it will take place this January.

The famous transfer market expert believes that Arthur would prefer to linger in Turin until the end of the season before deciding his next destination.

Therefore, Zakaria’s arrival this month remains an unlikely theory.

Juve FC say

Every morning, we can read all sort of conflicting news reports regarding this matter.

While we’re one week away from finding out the truth, perhaps Max Allegri was after all genuine when announcing that he wants his squad to remain intact until the end of the season.

While Arthur is yet to take the world by storm, he is now displaying signs of improvement and could prove to be handful during the deciding stages of the campaign.