Di Marzio says Juventus is confident about keeping Rabiot

Journalist Gianluca di Marzio has given an update on the future of a Juventus star and says he is under the impression that Juventus will keep Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been one of the key players at the club this season, but he is out of contract at the end.

Juventus almost sold him to Manchester United when this season started, but the black and whites are now keen to ensure he stays.

Rabiot has several suitors and as a free agent, he will get a good deal outside the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus is unprepared to lose one of their most important players and is working on getting the Frenchman on a new contract.

Di Marzio says via Tuttojuve:

“On Rabiot, when I was in Freiburg for the Juventus game of the Europa League, I also perceived outside the official interviews, a real and serious trust on the part of Juventus to be able to extend the contract and that he can continue because he is well.

“So what we have described or about Mum Veronique who wants who knows how much money, actually just wants her son to be fine. If your son is comfortable with Juve, it is there that he may eventually remain at different figures. In my opinion there are possibilities that it will remain”.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has become a very important player for us and it is sad that his deal expires soon, but we expect the club to keep working on keeping him in Turin.