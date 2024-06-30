Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could remain in Serie A after all with Monza suddenly emerging as a potential destination.

The 33-year-old is set to part ways with the Bianconeri after spending seven years in Turin. His cycle with the club has come to an end with the Old Lady on the cusp of signing a younger replacement in the shape of Michele Di Gregorio.

Over the past few weeks, the Poland international has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League where he would reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

However, the Arabian club has yet to put the deal over the line, thus leaving an opening for other potential suitors.

So according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Monza are dreaming about luring Szczesny to the U-Power Stadium.

Curiously, this would see Juventus and the Lombardian club indirectly exchanging their goalkeepers.

Nevertheless, the source notes that it won’t be an easy mission for the Biancorossi who will have to overcome competition from the Saudis who are able to offer the the custodian much more lucrative wages.

Hence, Di Marzio believes that Monza will require some assistance from Juventus in order to offer the keeper a competitive payday.

Szczesny is currently one of Juve’s highest earners with a net salary of 6.5 million euros per year.

So it remains to be seen if Juventus will oblige, and if the former Roma and Arsenal man would be willing to extend his time in Italy by moving to a less prestigious club.