Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio discusses the future of Max Allegri at Juventus as well as his possible successor Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri have stuck by the Livorno native in the past years throughout the ups and downs. However, many believe that the coach’s second tenure in Turin must be put to bed at the end of the season.

Allegri still has another year on his contract, but the club’s woeful results over the past two months have hindered his chances of staying.

Nevertheless, the 56-year-old is still in line to achieve the club’s main objective of the season by qualifying for the Champions League. Moreover, the Bianconeri are on the cusp of reaching the final of the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, Di Marzio believes the club’s results in the remainder part of the season could be decisive for Allegri’s future, unless the club has already made a decision in this regard.

“Does Allegri’s future depend on the results? Yes, provided that the club has not already decided,” noted the transfer market guru in his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“I don’t rule it out. However, having said this, the objective must be addressed.

“Then we need to understand how the relationship with Allegri could be ended. If he doesn’t resign, would he be sacked or would an agreement be found to terminate the contract by mutual consent?

“And it must also be assessed at the end of the season how much Allegri feels the incentive to continue. It may even be possible that a mutual closure will be reached.”

Moreover, Di Marzio believes Bologna coach Thiago Motta would be the chosen one if Allegri were to leave.

“The rumors about contacts between Giuntoli and Thiago Motta can never be confirmed by those directly involved.

“However, the Bologna coach could be the chosen one in case the collaboration between Juventus and Allegri ends.”