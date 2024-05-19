Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Thiago Motta has already pledged his word to Juventus.

It has been an eventful few days at Continassa, to say the least. The Bianconeri sacked Allegri for his fiery outburst in Coppa Italia final, a clash he ironically won.

Paolo Montero will serve as caretaker manager until the end of the season, but the Old Lady’s primary target for the upcoming campaign remains Motta.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign at Bologna, leading the club towards their maiden Champions League qualification.

However, the Italo-Brazilian’s contract with the Rossoblu will expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to pursue a new career adventure.

According to Di Marzio, Motta has already committed himself to Juventus, even though he’s yet to sign a contract.

“Motta hasn’t signed anything yet but he has a commitment to Juventus for a three-year deal,” said the transfer guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“He has already made the decision to join the Bianconeri.”

On another note, the Italian journalist reveals that Allegri was hoping to end his second stint at Juventus with a decent farewell at the end of the season.

“I don’t know what Allegri’s plans are at the moment. These were delicate hours.

“He was expecting to remain on the bench to greet the fans on the final day of the season. Now there are also legal conflicts, so I don’t think he’s thinking about another job.”